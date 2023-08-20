x

Two-A-Day Tour: La Villa Cardinals

By: Brandon Benitez

LA VILLA, Texas -- La Villa has their eyes set on repeating as District 16-2A Division I champs. With Senior QB Brandon Felix at the helm, there's no telling how far the cardinals can go.

