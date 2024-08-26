Two-a-Day Tour: Los Fresnos Falcons

Los Fresnos finished the 2023 season with a 2-3 district record. It secured the team a playoff spot, but ultimately ended with a first round loss to the PSJA Bears.

This year starting quarterback Robert Pineda is back for another season, a player that head coach David Cantu feels is poised for a big year.

"It all starts with our quarterback," Cantu said. "He's only going to be a junior, but he's been our starting quarterback since his freshman year. He's accounted for 51 touchdowns in two years, and we think he's going to have a great year."

Los Fresnos' district has undergone some significant change. The reigning district champion Weslaco Panthers are now in a new district. Last year's sixth place team in Brownsville Rivera is also gone.

With the addition of Coach Cantu's former program in Brownsville Veterans, that leaves the district at just five teams.

The rest of the Falcons are feeling confident that they'll have a strong season amid all the change.

"I'm sure we're gonna bounce back," Falcons running back JC Fuentes said. "For sure with this team, with our team, we're going to make it far."

