Two-A-Day Tour: McAllen Bulldogs
MCALLEN, Texas -- The McAllen Bulldogs went from almost missing the playoffs, to going three rounds deep before losing to the eventual Region champs in C.C. Veterans Memorial.
Now with 33 returning lettermen, watch out for this litter of dogs who think they can contend for a District 15-5A DI title.
Click on the video above for more.
