x

Two-A-Day Tour: McAllen Bulldogs

6 hours 3 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 5:45 PM August 14, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- The McAllen Bulldogs went from almost missing the playoffs, to going three rounds deep before losing to the eventual Region champs in C.C. Veterans Memorial.

Now with 33 returning lettermen, watch out for this litter of dogs who think they can contend for a District 15-5A DI title.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days