Two-a-Day Tour: Rio Hondo

The Rio Hondo Bobcats are ready to reclaim the district title in 2024.

After finishing third in district last season, the team is looking to bounce back and take back the top spot in the standings at year's end.

"This year, this senior class is really really good," Rio Hondo head coach Rocky James said of his team. "And I had a good freshman class last year that are sophomores now. I'm looking forward to those two groups jelling together... and having a great year and winning a district title."

The Bobcats district jumps from six teams to eight teams with the addition of Bishop and Raymondville during realignment. That's set to make an already competitive district even more challenging to compete in this fall.

