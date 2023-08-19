x

Two-A-Day Tour: Rio Hondo Bobcats

57 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 August 19, 2023 6:59 PM August 19, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

RIO HONDO, Texas -- The Rio Hondo Bobcats are ready to contend for another in 3A football.

With all-state selection LB Keyan Lopez, and another year of QB Ruben Atkinson's familiarity with the offense, Rio Hondo has the making for a special year.

Click on the video above for more.

