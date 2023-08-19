Two-A-Day Tour: Rio Hondo Bobcats
RIO HONDO, Texas -- The Rio Hondo Bobcats are ready to contend for another in 3A football.
With all-state selection LB Keyan Lopez, and another year of QB Ruben Atkinson's familiarity with the offense, Rio Hondo has the making for a special year.
Click on the video above for more.
