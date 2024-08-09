Two-a-Day Tour: Rivera Raiders

It's been a challenging few years for the Rivera Raiders.

The team hasn't won a district game since 2019, but their fortunes could be changing this fall.

The Raiders dropped down from Class 6A to Class 5A in the latest UIL realignment. However, the team isn't looking to the reclassification as a reason for things to be any easier.

I think it's not gonna be an advantage or disadvantage," Raiders junior DE Juan Carlos Saucedo said. "We're just ready to go against anyone. We don't really care who were going up against. As long as it's another football team, we're gonna make sure to go get them."

"We're not gonna take any teams lightly just like in 32-6A we couldn't take any teams lightly," Raiders head coach Alberto Leal said. "We're gonna go in with the same mentality. We gotta work if we wanna compete in this kind of level."

