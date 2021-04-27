Two candidates face off against incumbent in Brownsville At-Large "B" race

Early voting ends on Tuesday, and with three races on the ballot, candidates in Brownsville make one last effort to reach out to voters before Election Day.

Brownsville voters will choose one candidate to represent the whole city, and in the At-Large Position B race, two candidates will face off against an incumbent who has been on the city commission for 12 years.

Read Also: A closer look at the McAllen’s District One Commissioner candidates

Running for a fourth term, Commissioner Rose Gowen said this election is about keeping the city on track.

Gowen said her work as a physician has helped her focus on issues like community wellness; finishing the city's hike and bike trail is also that the top of her list.

One of Gowen's challengers, Erasmo Castro, is no stranger to local politics.

He said the current administration's focus on downtown Brownsville isn't what most residents want.

"I truly feel that the mayor and the city commission have instilled measures that benefit a selected few," Castro said. "Instead of Brownsville as a whole."

He said his goal is to make the city more inclusive at all levels.

Read Also: Reminder: Early voting ends Tuesday, Election Day May 1

For lifelong Brownsville resident Yuri Peña, seeing her chidden and those she works with at her daycare grow up with more options is a priority.

As a mother and professional, she said she wants children to have more job opportunities,

"I'm not about political power or ego trips," Peña said. "All I want is a better community and to focus on our kids."

The At-Large Position B race is the second of three races for commission seats in Brownsville.