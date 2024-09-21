Two people in critical condition after separate bee attack in Edinburg

mgnonline.com stock photo

A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were attacked by bees in Edinburg on Saturday.

A city of Edinburg spokesperson said emergency crews responded to two separate bee attacks in the same neighborhood on the 2600 block of North Sugar Road.

The spokesperson said the first call was made in the morning when a woman found her father unresponsive after he was attacked by bees while cutting the grass. The man was quickly transported to a local hospital in critical condition with an obstructed airway.

Fire and rescue crews began an extensive search to locate the bees, but were unsuccessful at the time, according to the spokesperson.

They said a second call was made in the afternoon from a neighboring property from the first call. A female was also attacked by bees and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews then discovered the source of the bees on the second property. A hive was hidden inside a junk vehicle, it has since been safely removed.