Two people killed in McAllen crash that caused vehicle fire

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in McAllen on Sunday that caused a vehicle fire.

One teenager was hospitalized in San Antonio following the crash, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The crash occurred in the 5200 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard at around 2:21 a.m. and it involved a Dodge Durango SUV and Chevrolet Trax SUV.

The McAllen Police Department received a report that a vehicle was on fire following the crash. Officers mitigated the fire until the fire department arrived, according to McAllen police spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz.

Saenz said the Durango was occupied by a 32-year-old female driver and an 18-year-old female passenger. The driver was killed as a result of the crash and the passenger was transported to a San Antonio-area hospital for immediate medical attention.

The driver of the Trax, a 42-year-old male, was also killed in the crash, according to Saenz.

The crash remains under investigation.