Mobile home a total loss following fire in Donna
A mobile home was deemed a total loss following a fire in Donna.
The home was located in the 9400 block of Nueces Cir W.
Donna Fire Chief David Simmons said no injuries were reported and the family living in the home has been referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's are investigating the cause of the fire.
More News
News Video
-
Federal funding available in McAllen for housing and development organizations
-
Message in a bottle found at South Padre Island returned to Florida...
-
Nearly 3,000 runners participate in McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run
-
Christmas in January event raising funds for summer camps in Rio Hondo
-
Man found dead after vehicle fire spreads to home in Donna
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South stays undefeated in district play & McAllen Memorial wins at...
-
RGV motocross legend Steve Wise dies at 68
-
UTRGV star and Valley native Eddie Lee Marburger declares for 2026 NFL...
-
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe records third career 20-20 game as Vaqueros win fourth...
-
McAllen Memorial's Kai Tamez signs to play golf at Blinn College