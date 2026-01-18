x

Mobile home a total loss following fire in Donna

Mobile home a total loss following fire in Donna
1 hour 9 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, January 18 2026 Jan 18, 2026 January 18, 2026 6:58 PM January 18, 2026 in News - Local

A mobile home was deemed a total loss following a fire in Donna.

The home was located in the 9400 block of Nueces Cir W.

Donna Fire Chief David Simmons said no injuries were reported and the family living in the home has been referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's are investigating the cause of the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days