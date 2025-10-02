Two South McAllen businesses raided by ICE

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and were spotted Thursday at a plaza in South McAllen.

The heavy law enforcement activity was spotted at two businesses on the 7900 block of 23rd Street.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued the following statement:

“ICE Homeland Security Investigations is the lead investigative agency in today’s enforcement action. HSI is being assisted by several federal, state and local partners located in the region. No additional details are being released at this time; the criminal investigation remains ongoing.”

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.