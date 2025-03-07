Two Valley residents to be inducted into the Latin American Sports Hall of Fame

Two Valley residents will be inducted into the Latin American International Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. Childhood friends and Baylor roommates, Walter Reyna of San Diego High School and John Lerma of Rio Grande City High School.

John is being inducted as a player and a coach. An All-American his senior year, he received a full scholarship to play football at Baylor. His high school coaching expands 46 years in Texas and New Mexico.

"It's been an exciting journey, little did I know that I was going to have all this recognition as a player and as a coach," said John Lerma.

Walter Reyna, meanwhile is being inducted for winning the National Junior College 2 mile in 1965 and 1966. That leading to a scholarship offer from the Baylor Bears.

"Those were proud moments for me as an athlete, you know I've achieved some goals in other words. It's perseverance getting knocked down and getting back up again, set goals and move goals, it taught me a lot," said Walter Reyna.

From childhood friends to college roommates, to Hall of Fame inductees.