TX-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
453 of 5,742 precincts - 8 percent
Bernie Sanders 227,882 - 29 percent
Joe Biden 184,245 - 23 percent
Michael Bloomberg 150,521 - 19 percent
Elizabeth Warren 104,314 - 13 percent
Pete Buttigieg 63,564 - 8 percent
Amy Klobuchar 32,036 - 4 percent
Tom Steyer 8,016 - 1 percent
Julian Castro 6,118 - 1 percent
Michael Bennet 4,098 - 1 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 3,466 - 0 percent
Andrew Yang 3,144 - 0 percent
Cory Booker 2,476 - 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente III 2,219 - 0 percent
Marianne Williamson 1,483 - 0 percent
John Delaney 1,355 - 0 percent
Deval Patrick 585 - 0 percent
Robby Wells 548 - 0 percent
422 of 5,569 precincts - 8 percent
x-Donald Trump (i) 550,150 - 94 percent
Uncommitted 20,971 - 4 percent
Bill Weld 4,788 - 1 percent
Joe Walsh 4,102 - 1 percent
Roque De La Fuente 2,046 - 0 percent
Matthew Matern 968 - 0 percent
Bob Ely 853 - 0 percent
Zoltan Istvan 436 - 0 percent
287 of 5,742 precincts - 5 percent
Mary Hegar 129,423 - 31 percent
Cristina Ramirez 69,880 - 17 percent
Royce West 42,147 - 10 percent
Amanda Edwards 38,173 - 9 percent
Annie Garcia 36,593 - 9 percent
Chris Bell 31,480 - 7 percent
Sema Hernandez 27,783 - 7 percent
Michael Cooper 17,001 - 4 percent
Victor Harris 9,945 - 2 percent
Adrian Ocegueda 6,197 - 1 percent
Jack Foster 5,790 - 1 percent
D. R. Hunter 5,699 - 1 percent
437 of 5,685 precincts - 8 percent
x-John Cornyn (i) 452,305 - 79 percent
Dwayne Stovall 62,321 - 11 percent
Mark Yancey 30,204 - 5 percent
John Castro 21,290 - 4 percent
Virgil Bierschwale 4,986 - 1 percent
7 of 239 precincts - 3 percent
Kay Granger (i) 7,754 - 57 percent
Chris Putnam 5,782 - 43 percent
44 of 366 precincts - 12 percent
Josh Winegarner 13,599 - 40 percent
Ronny Jackson 7,342 - 22 percent
Chris Ekstrom 5,145 - 15 percent
Elaine Hays 2,415 - 7 percent
Diane Knowlton 1,524 - 5 percent
Vance Snider 1,080 - 3 percent
Mark Neese 500 - 1 percent
Matt McArthur 438 - 1 percent
Lee Harvey 435 - 1 percent
Richard Herman 270 - 1 percent
Monique Worthy 258 - 1 percent
Jamie Culley 216 - 1 percent
Asusena Resendiz 216 - 1 percent
Jason Foglesong 187 - 1 percent
Catherine Carr 183 - 1 percent
4 of 367 precincts - 1 percent
Pete Sessions 5,834 - 28 percent
Renee Swann 4,310 - 21 percent
George Hindman 4,124 - 20 percent
Elianor Vessali 2,278 - 11 percent
Scott Bland 1,907 - 9 percent
Trent Sutton 1,122 - 5 percent
Todd Kent 529 - 3 percent
Laurie McReynolds 256 - 1 percent
Kristen Rowin 254 - 1 percent
David Saucedo 179 - 1 percent
Ahmad Adnan 163 - 1 percent
Jeff Oppenheim 53 - 0 percent
3 of 508 precincts - 1 percent
Troy Nehls 19,906 - 45 percent
Kathaleen Wall 7,992 - 18 percent
Pierce Bush 6,314 - 14 percent
Greg Hill 6,261 - 14 percent
Dan Mathews 1,247 - 3 percent
Bangar Reddy 747 - 2 percent
Joe Walz 525 - 1 percent
Diana Miller 371 - 1 percent
Shandon Phan 300 - 1 percent
Jon Camarillo 277 - 1 percent
Douglas Haggard 195 - 0 percent
Matt Hinton 124 - 0 percent
Howard Steele 115 - 0 percent
Aaron Hermes 41 - 0 percent
Brandon Penko 38 - 0 percent
4 of 482 precincts - 1 percent
Jessica Cisneros 3,506 - 65 percent
Henry Cuellar (i) 1,870 - 35 percent
