TX-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press



President Dem - Primary

453 of 5,742 precincts - 8 percent

Bernie Sanders 227,882 - 29 percent

Joe Biden 184,245 - 23 percent

Michael Bloomberg 150,521 - 19 percent

Elizabeth Warren 104,314 - 13 percent

Pete Buttigieg 63,564 - 8 percent

Amy Klobuchar 32,036 - 4 percent

Tom Steyer 8,016 - 1 percent

Julian Castro 6,118 - 1 percent

Michael Bennet 4,098 - 1 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 3,466 - 0 percent

Andrew Yang 3,144 - 0 percent

Cory Booker 2,476 - 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III 2,219 - 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 1,483 - 0 percent

John Delaney 1,355 - 0 percent

Deval Patrick 585 - 0 percent

Robby Wells 548 - 0 percent

President GOP - Primary

422 of 5,569 precincts - 8 percent

x-Donald Trump (i) 550,150 - 94 percent

Uncommitted 20,971 - 4 percent

Bill Weld 4,788 - 1 percent

Joe Walsh 4,102 - 1 percent

Roque De La Fuente 2,046 - 0 percent

Matthew Matern 968 - 0 percent

Bob Ely 853 - 0 percent

Zoltan Istvan 436 - 0 percent

U.S. Senate Class II Dem - Primary

287 of 5,742 precincts - 5 percent

Mary Hegar 129,423 - 31 percent

Cristina Ramirez 69,880 - 17 percent

Royce West 42,147 - 10 percent

Amanda Edwards 38,173 - 9 percent

Annie Garcia 36,593 - 9 percent

Chris Bell 31,480 - 7 percent

Sema Hernandez 27,783 - 7 percent

Michael Cooper 17,001 - 4 percent

Victor Harris 9,945 - 2 percent

Adrian Ocegueda 6,197 - 1 percent

Jack Foster 5,790 - 1 percent

D. R. Hunter 5,699 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate Class II GOP - Primary

437 of 5,685 precincts - 8 percent

x-John Cornyn (i) 452,305 - 79 percent

Dwayne Stovall 62,321 - 11 percent

Mark Yancey 30,204 - 5 percent

John Castro 21,290 - 4 percent

Virgil Bierschwale 4,986 - 1 percent

U.S. House District 12 NE, pt Fort Worth/subs GOP - Primary

7 of 239 precincts - 3 percent

Kay Granger (i) 7,754 - 57 percent

Chris Putnam 5,782 - 43 percent

U.S. House District 13 Panhandle, Amarillo GOP - Primary

44 of 366 precincts - 12 percent

Josh Winegarner 13,599 - 40 percent

Ronny Jackson 7,342 - 22 percent

Chris Ekstrom 5,145 - 15 percent

Elaine Hays 2,415 - 7 percent

Diane Knowlton 1,524 - 5 percent

Vance Snider 1,080 - 3 percent

Mark Neese 500 - 1 percent

Matt McArthur 438 - 1 percent

Lee Harvey 435 - 1 percent

Richard Herman 270 - 1 percent

Monique Worthy 258 - 1 percent

Jamie Culley 216 - 1 percent

Asusena Resendiz 216 - 1 percent

Jason Foglesong 187 - 1 percent

Catherine Carr 183 - 1 percent

U.S. House District 17 East Central, Waco GOP - Primary

4 of 367 precincts - 1 percent

Pete Sessions 5,834 - 28 percent

Renee Swann 4,310 - 21 percent

George Hindman 4,124 - 20 percent

Elianor Vessali 2,278 - 11 percent

Scott Bland 1,907 - 9 percent

Trent Sutton 1,122 - 5 percent

Todd Kent 529 - 3 percent

Laurie McReynolds 256 - 1 percent

Kristen Rowin 254 - 1 percent

David Saucedo 179 - 1 percent

Ahmad Adnan 163 - 1 percent

Jeff Oppenheim 53 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 22 Houston SW subs GOP - Primary

3 of 508 precincts - 1 percent

Troy Nehls 19,906 - 45 percent

Kathaleen Wall 7,992 - 18 percent

Pierce Bush 6,314 - 14 percent

Greg Hill 6,261 - 14 percent

Dan Mathews 1,247 - 3 percent

Bangar Reddy 747 - 2 percent

Joe Walz 525 - 1 percent

Diana Miller 371 - 1 percent

Shandon Phan 300 - 1 percent

Jon Camarillo 277 - 1 percent

Douglas Haggard 195 - 0 percent

Matt Hinton 124 - 0 percent

Howard Steele 115 - 0 percent

Aaron Hermes 41 - 0 percent

Brandon Penko 38 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 28 Rio Grande, Laredo Dem - Primary

4 of 482 precincts - 1 percent

Jessica Cisneros 3,506 - 65 percent

Henry Cuellar (i) 1,870 - 35 percent

AP Elections 03-03-2020 21:49

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.