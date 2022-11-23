TxDOT filling potholes caused by rainy weather

The weather has been creating bumps for Valley drivers, and a lot of potholes have been popping up recently.

Channel 5 News spoke with the Texas Department of Transportation to see what the plan is going forward.

"It was a really deep pothole, so right on the impact, I did crack my rim," Edinburg resident Makayla Gomez said.

Gomez drove over a pothole on Alberta and McColl in Edinburg while on her way to visit her family.

Gomez says she couldn't drive around it.

"Oncoming traffic is so close on the other side, that I ended up hitting it and damaging my car," Gomez said.

With a cracked rim and tire replacement, repairs came out just under a $1,000. The bill created a heavy financial burden for the part-time UTRGV student.

"I didn't know what to do, I thought I have to do this all on my own," Gomez said.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the roads here in the Valley are made of porous materials.

They say it's a cheaper alternative to concrete, which would cost taxpayers more money.

"Eventually if it cracks, and water seeps in there, it will cause pavement to break," Pharr District TXDOT Public Information Officer Raymond Pedraza said.

Through the rest of the week, TXDOT crews will continue to fill potholes on State roads in all four Valley counties, something Gomez says is needed.

"I think it's very dangerous, because especially with the way the people drive," Gomez said. "That's what you're focused on, the last thing you're focused on is are there any potholes, am I gonna hit a pothole."

TXDOT is asking drivers to slow down and move to the next lane if you do see road crews.

If you see a pothole that needs to be filled, you can report it directly to TXDOT or your local county officials.