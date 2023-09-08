TxDOT implementing closure of SH 495 underpass through the rest of the year

The Texas Department of Transportation is implementing a closure of the State Highway 495 underpass at the Pharr Interchange through the rest of the year.

The Friday closure is being done as crews work on the construction of the new Harlingen to Edinburg connector, a TxDOT news release stated.

“The intent of the closure is to enhance traffic flow for drivers traveling on a temporary detour route, merging from westbound I-2 (US 83) to northbound I-69C (US 281),” the release stated.

Drivers going eastbound on SH 495 will yield to southbound I-69C frontage road traffic and loop around under the connectors to northbound I-69C frontage road to get back to SH 495.

Westbound drivers on SH 495 will yield to traffic on the northbound I-69C frontage road and take the turnaround on Sioux Road to the I-69C southbound frontage road to continue going west on SH 495.

The closure is set for Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m.