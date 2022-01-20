TxDOT provides driver safety tips ahead of potentially icy roads

Colder conditions could cause Valley roads to get a bit icy.

With that in mind, the Texas Department of Transportation began pretreating bridges and overpasses throughout the TxDOT Pharr district, in advance of potential rain and freezing temperatures, according to a news release.

Pretreating roads with a brine solution helps prevent ice from sticking to the pavement, TxDOT said.

TxDOT advises the following driver safety tips in cold weather:

• Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. These are the first to freeze.

Reduce your speed. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching crews, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been treated.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

TxDOT said work teams and trucks will also be placed on standby to respond to ice situations, as the need arises.