U.S. Border Patrol agents disrupt a narcotic smuggling operation near Harlingen

U.S. Border Patrol agents were able to disrupt a narcotics smuggling operation in Las Rusias, near Harlingen, according to a news release.

The news release said on Tuesday, at around 5:20 p.m., agents were conducting surveillance when they spotted suspicious activity along the Rio Grande.

Agents reported seeing several individuals, on the Mexican side of the river, load a Dodge Ram Pickup truck onto a makeshift rate made from wooden pallets and 55-gallon drums, according to the news release. The individuals were able to float the vehicle across the river and off-load it onto the United States side.

According to the news release, the pickup truck immediately traveled north at a high rate of speed. Responding agents saw the vehicle turn around after passing through a gap in the border wall along the levee.

The truck then returned to the river crossing point and drove into the water, according to the news release.

Multiple individuals were seen swimming in the river to recover several bundles of suspected narcotics from the truck and float them back to Mexico, according to the news release.

The news release said agents were able to recover five bundles of marijuana that were floating downriver. The truck was completely submerged, and agents suspect additional narcotic bundles may still be inside.

The Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue unit was contacted to conduct a dive assessment and possible retrieval of any remaining narcotics from the vehicle, according to the news release.