U.S. Border Patrol appoints acting chief patrol agent for Valley sector

The U.S. Border Patrol in the Valley has new leadership.

According to a post on X, Jason E. Schneider was named acting chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector.

Schneider replaces Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez, who held the position since 2022. It is unclear why Chavez was replaced.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott released the following statement regarding the change in leadership:

"CBP does not comment on specific disciplinary actions. We will continue to adhere to our core values: integrity is our cornerstone. We are guided by the highest ethical and moral principles. Our actions must bring honor to ourselves and our agency. Misconduct—on or off duty—by a few distracts from the honorable service of the many. CBP leadership under the Trump Administration are extremely proud to support the agents that honorably protect America every day by refusing to accept misconduct of even a few, regardless of rank."