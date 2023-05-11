U.S. Rep. Gonzalez announces end of enhanced DPS inspections at the border

The enhanced Texas Department of Public Safety inspections at two international bridges in Cameron County are now over, according to Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

Gonzalez confirmed the news in a Wednesday tweet.

I received confirmation today that the DPS inspections at these international bridges have ceased. https://t.co/WTCoqefrZ4 — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) May 9, 2023

The inspections began last week at the Veterans International Bridge and Los Indios Bridge, causing a long line of traffic as commercial trucks took up to 10 hours to cross into the country.

