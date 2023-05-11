x

U.S. Rep. Gonzalez announces end of enhanced DPS inspections at the border

3 hours 10 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, May 10 2023 May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 9:40 PM May 10, 2023 in News - Local

The enhanced Texas Department of Public Safety inspections at two international bridges in Cameron County are now over, according to Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

Gonzalez confirmed the news in a Wednesday tweet.

The inspections began last week at the Veterans International Bridge and Los Indios Bridge, causing a long line of traffic as commercial trucks took up to 10 hours to cross into the country.

RELATED: ‘We just want to know why we're targeted:’ DPS conducting enhanced inspections at the border  

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days