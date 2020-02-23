UAPB looks to end streak vs Texas Southern

Texas Southern (13-13, 10-3) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-23, 2-12)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks to extend Arkansas-Pine Bluff's conference losing streak to 12 games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff's last SWAC win came against the Alabama State Hornets 61-56 on Jan. 13. Texas Southern won 94-92 at Mississippi Valley State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins, Eden Ewing and Bryson Etienne have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 46.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 7 over the last three games. He's also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-8 when they score 63 points or fewer and 13-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Golden Lions are 0-22 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 52.3 points while giving up 62.7.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Texas Southern offense has averaged 74.8 possessions per game, the 15th-most in Division I. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.5 possessions per game (ranked 328th, nationally).

