UIL Allows Athletes To Begin Training On Campus June 8

AUSTIN - High school athletes and coaches across Texas received good news from the University Interscholastic League Friday.

Starting June 8th, the UIL is allowing student athletes to begin strength and conditioning as well as sport specific training.

There's a number of guidelines the UIL wants schools to follow.

We spoke with Mission Veterans football coach David Gilpin about high school athletics getting back in business.