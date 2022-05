UIL baseball regional finals schedule

WESLACO, Texas -- Sharyland Pioneer is getting ready to take on Georgetown in the UIL baseball region IV-5A finals.

Here's the schedule:

Game 1: Sharyland Pioneer vs. Georgetown at Jourdanton Baseball Fields, Thursday 7 p.m.

Game 2: Sharyland Pioneer vs. Georgetown at Jourdanton Baseball Fields, Friday 7 p.m.

Game 3*: Sharyland Pioneer vs. Georgetown at Jourdanton Baseball Fields, Saturday 1 p.m.

* - if necessary