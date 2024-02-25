Un hombre detenido por intento de contrabando animales exóticos en Brownsville
Una persona se encuentra tras las rejas luego de haber sido sorprendida intentando contrabandear animales exóticos.
De acuerdo a un comunicado por parte de la fiscalía del Condado Cameron, el hombre que no fue identificado fue sorprendido intentando ingresar al país con los animales, incluida cuatro monos araña, a través de uno de los puertos de entrada de Brownsville.
Los otros dos, un poco mayores, están comiendo verduras.
Los animales fueron rescatados y entregados al Zoológico Gladys Porter.
Se trata de una investigación activa.
