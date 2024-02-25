x

Un hombre detenido por intento de contrabando animales exóticos en Brownsville

1 hour 35 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2024 Feb 25, 2024 February 25, 2024 2:22 PM February 25, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Una persona se encuentra tras las rejas luego de haber sido sorprendida intentando contrabandear animales exóticos.

De acuerdo a un comunicado por parte de la fiscalía del Condado Cameron, el hombre que no fue identificado fue sorprendido intentando ingresar al país con los animales, incluida cuatro monos araña, a través de uno de los puertos de entrada de Brownsville.

Los otros dos, un poco mayores, están comiendo verduras.

Los animales fueron rescatados y entregados al Zoológico Gladys Porter.

Se trata de una investigación activa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days