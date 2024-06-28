Una persona detenida tras tiroteo en la carretera en Edinburg
Según un comunicado de prensa, una persona fue detenida luego de un tiroteo que se debió a un incidente de violencia en la carretera en Edinburg.
No se reportaron heridos en el tiroteo ocurrido el viernes por la noche. Según un comunicado de prensa de la portavoz de la ciudad de Edinburg, Roxanne Lerma, el incidente de furia en la carretera ocurrió cerca del campus de UTRGV en Edinburg.
Ambas personas involucradas en el incidente se dirigieron a la cuadra 200 de Teak Street, donde se realizaron disparos que impactaron en un vehículo, agrega el comunicado.
Las personas involucradas en el incidente no fueron identificadas en el comunicado.
El Departamento de Policía de Edinburg está investigando el incidente, agrega el comunicado.
