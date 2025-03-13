Undocumented migrant poses as a minor to enter the U.S. near Roma

An undocumented migrant admitted to making false statements in a juvenile immigration case, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said on February 2, 18-year-old Elger Fabricio Cotto-Navarro of Honduras told law enforcement he was an unaccompanied minor as he attempted to enter the United States near Roma.

According to the news release, the Department of Health and Human Services must provide care for each unaccompanied migrant child with no lawful status and has no parent or guardian in the U.S. with the ability to provide care and custody. As such, Cotto-Navarro was placed in a facility that has the housing needs for unaccompanied migrant children.

Cotto-Navarro identified himself as a minor and provided a birthday of May 2007 to his case manager, according to the news release. However, the investigation revealed he was actually an adult, but Cotto-Navarro denied the allegations and wrote a statement still claiming to be a juvenile.

The news release said Cotto-Navarro later admitted he was born in 2006 and is an adult. He admitted to providing an incorrect date of birth and that his written statements claiming to be a juvenile were false.

Cotto-Navarro is scheduled for sentencing on June 17 and faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He will remain in custody until his hearing.