Unknown truck strikes light pole, causes road closure in Edinburg

3 hours 33 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 10:34 AM October 14, 2025 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of the city of Edinburg.

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused power lines to fall and become exposed.

The intersection of McColl Road and Rogers Road is closed to both north and southbound traffic, according to a city of Edinburg Facebook post. An unknown truck struck a traffic light and fled the scene.

Officers are conducting traffic control as the investigation continues. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

