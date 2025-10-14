Unknown truck strikes light pole, causes road closure in Edinburg
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused power lines to fall and become exposed.
The intersection of McColl Road and Rogers Road is closed to both north and southbound traffic, according to a city of Edinburg Facebook post. An unknown truck struck a traffic light and fled the scene.
Officers are conducting traffic control as the investigation continues. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.
