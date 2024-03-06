Villarreal in the lead for Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner election
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villarreal is in the lead in the Democratic primary election for his seat, unofficial early voting results show.
Villarreal is facing Peñitas city Manager Beto Garza in the race.
Early voting results released from the Hidalgo County Elections Department shows Villarreal received over 53% of the votes.
Villarreal came out with 6,115 votes while Garza came out with 5,364 votes.
The candidate who takes the most votes will run unopposed in the November 2024 general election.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the county.
