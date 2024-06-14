Reactions to state law eliminating requirement for vehicle inspections in 2025

A normal day at Pueblo Tires & Service in McAllen has customers stopping by to do their annual state inspection.

Maria Villalpondo says she doesn't mind getting her vehicle inspected every year.

“It's not an annoyance for me, they check my brakes, lights, everything, and that's for my safety — and not only mine but everybody's safety when I’m driving out on the highway,” Villalpondo said.

This is the last year she and every single driver in Texas will be required to get their vehicle inspected.

On Aug. 5, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3297 into law, which eliminates regular mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles.

Villalpondo says the new law worries her.

“You're gonna have a lot of cars out there; they're not gonna be driving in safe conditions,” Villalpondo said.

Drivers will still be required to renew their registration every year and pay the $7 state inspection fee.

Pueblo Tires & Service Assistant Manager Francisco Rivera says state inspections keep the shop busy.

If your car is still due for an inspection this year, you still have to do it as the new law goes into effect on January 1, 2025.

