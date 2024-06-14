UTRGV to host Youth Basketball Camp in Brownsville June 24-26
WESLACO, TEXAS -- UTRGV Head Basketball Coach, Kahil Fennell, visited the Channel 5 Studios in Weslaco today to talk about the youth basketball camp UTRGV will be hosting in Brownsville.
The camp starts up on June 24th and will run through June 26th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p p.m. each day.
The basketball camp is co-ed, for kids in 3rd-8th grades. It costs $100, children or siblings of UTRGV employees receive 20% off.
Coach Fennell has conducted camps for 10 years. He will teach the kids the fundamentals of basketball and skills like ball handling, shooting, passing, rebounding, defense and more.
For more information, contact UTRGV assistant coach Brock Erickson at brock.erickson@utrgv.edu or (210)-677-5793.
