Harlingen gun store owner reacts to Supreme Court ruling on bump stocks

Bump stocks will now be available to purchase after the Supreme Court found that the Trump administration overstepped when they banned the gun accessory in 2018.

Gun stores pulled the accessory from shelves and weren't allowed to sell them after that initial ruling.

At Lone Star Guns in Harlingen, owner Brian Guerra says he didn't see much of a difference when the ban went into effect.

According to Guerra, bump stock sales were low before the ban because people used other gun accessories.

“Them going away wasn't a huge impact in the industry because there was another product to replace it,” Guerra said. “We're not talking about like an assault weapons ban or a high capacity magazine ban, we're talking about an accessory."

The Trump Administration ordered the ban on bump stocks following a 2017 mass shooting that killed dozens of people at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Bump stocks allow a shooter to convert a semi-automatic rifle into a weapon that can fire at a rate of a hundred rounds a minute

Guerra says he sells similar products that are in higher demand, and that the ban was a reaction to an unfortunate situation.

“it was meant for fun and enjoyment and it was misused, unfortunately, it was very misused, and the American public paid the price,” Guerra said, adding that he doesn't plan to put bump stocks back on shelves, unless it's ordered by a customer.