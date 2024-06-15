Alamo fire chief resigns

Alamo Fire Chief Roy Contreras announced his resignation, according to a Saturday news release from the city.

Contreras served as the city’s fire chief for eight years, and has been employed with the city for a total of 36 years, according to the release.

Contreras’ resignation will go into effect on Monday, June 24. He accepted a position as a fire captain for the city of Alton, the release added.

“This new opportunity allows him to continue his career and share his extensive experience with a new community,” the city said in the news release. “We are grateful for his unwavering commitment and service to Alamo and wish him nothing but the best in his endeavors.”

According to Alamo city spokesperson Lya Yllades, the city commission will accept Contreras’ resignation at an upcoming meeting and appoint fire Lt. Efrain Vasquez as the interim fire chief.