Sandbag distribution sites in Hidalgo County

Two cities in Hidalgo County are distributing sandbags ahead of next week’s rainy weather.

In the city of Mission, two distribution sites will open on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

- Speer Memorial Library

801 E. 12th St.

- Bannworth Park

1822 N. Shary Road

Bags and shovels will be available at the self-serve sandbag sites. Those at the sites can pick up six sandbags per household and 10 bags per business.

In the city of Pharr, free sandbags will be offered to all residents and businesses on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

- Pharr EMS

3000 N. Cage Blvd.

- Pharr Development & Research Center

850 W. Dicker Rd.

Proof of residency is required. Those at the sites can pick up six sandbags per residence and 12 sandbags per business.