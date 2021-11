Unofficial election results: Edinburg mayoral race likely headed to runoff

The Edinburg mayoral race is likely heading to a runoff, unofficial election results show.

Challenger Ramiro Garza Jr. Garza Jr. received 3,498 votes, or 44 percent of the vote, while incumbent Richard Molina received 3,461 votes, or 43 percent of the vote.

Gilbert Enriquez received 1,081 votes.

Votes still need to be canvassed before election results are official.