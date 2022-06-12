Unofficial election results: Rick Villarreal re-elected as mayor of Palmview
Palmview residents voted to keep their current mayor Saturday night, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.
Ricardo "Rick" Villarreal received 929 votes to beat out his challenger, former city councilwoman Linda Sarabia, who received 868 votes.
All election results are unofficial until certified by the city.
