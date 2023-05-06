Unofficial voting results show Brownsville residents elect John Cowen as city mayor

Brownsville city commissioner John Cowen was elected as the city’s new mayor, unofficial election results show.

Cowen won the race with nearly 5,000 votes, representing more than 56% of the votes in the race mayoral race.

The election saw Cowen running against candidates Jessica Tetreau, Erasmo Castro and Jennifer Stanton.

Cowen previously said if elected, he’d focus on fixing the city’s poverty rate and pushing for more economic development.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.