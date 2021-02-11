UPDATE: Missing Edinburg woman found

UPDATE: As of Thursday afternoon Yzabella Yracheta has been found, the city of Edinburg announced in a news release. No other details were available.

A 24-year-old woman last seen leaving a local hospital has been missing since Friday, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Yzabella Yracheta was last seen on Friday, Feb. 5 around 8 a.m. when she was released from Rio Grande Regional Hospital 24 Hour Emergency Care, located in the 2700 block of West University Drive according to a Wednesday news release from Edinburg PD.

Yracheta was dropped off by boyfriend, 25-year old Espiridion Spedy Peralez, and she later left the ER on her own free will. It is unclear if she was picked up or left walking, the release stated.

Peralez currently has an active arrest warrant with the Edinburg PD and is a person of interest who might have information on the whereabouts of Yracheta, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Yracheta are urged to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.