Update: Multiple agencies respond to junkyard fire in La Blanca

Several agencies responded to La Blanca Thursday afternoon to put out a fire in a junkyard.

Authorities closed traffic near Highway 107 and 493 and asked the public to avoid the area due to the blaze.

Several agencies responded to put out the fire, including Monte Alto, Alamo, Edcouch, La Villa, Elsa, Edinburg, Mercedes, Weslaco and Linn San Manuel, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.

Elsa Assistant Chief Joseph Perez said the evacuation orders in place for nearby homes has been lifted.

More than 150 cars burned. Investigators say the fire may have started after the crushing of cars in the junk yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.