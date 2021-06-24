UPDATE: Pharr burglary suspects identified
The Pharr Police Department identified two men from Harlingen as the suspects seen on video stealing an A/C unit from a home.
Adrian Zuniga, 23, and Michael Flores 25, have a warrant for burglary of habitation. Both are from Harlingen.
Anyone with information on the location of both men are urged to call the Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.
ORIINAL STORY
Pharr police are searching for two men accused of stealing an A/C unit from a home.
Surveillance video shows a man attempting to take the unit out of the home.
Police believe they may be driving a dark Chevy Tahoe.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.
