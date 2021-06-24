UPDATE: Pharr burglary suspects identified

The Pharr Police Department identified two men from Harlingen as the suspects seen on video stealing an A/C unit from a home.

Adrian Zuniga, 23, and Michael Flores 25, have a warrant for burglary of habitation. Both are from Harlingen.

Anyone with information on the location of both men are urged to call the Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.

ORIINAL STORY

Pharr police are searching for two men accused of stealing an A/C unit from a home.

Surveillance video shows a man attempting to take the unit out of the home.

Police believe they may be driving a dark Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.