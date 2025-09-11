US marks 24th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, the world, watched in shock as the unimaginable unfolded.

At 8:46 a.m., a plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Just 17 minutes later, a second plane hit the south tower.

The attacks continued when a third plane crashed into the pentagon at 9:37 a.m., and a fourth plane — Flight 93 — went down in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back.

In the aftermath, nearly 3,000 people were killed. Among them were 343 firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 port authority police officers.

The attacks reshaped the way we think about national security and foreign policy, and the way Americans live and work.

To honor the occasion, the McAllen Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Thursday morning at the city’s central fire station on 21st Street.

“We get the opportunity to bring first responders together — police, fire and EMS,” McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said. “This event, it's to memorialize their effort, their sacrifice and what being a first responder symbolizes."

Watch the video above for the full story.