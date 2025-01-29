US Rep. Monica De La Cruz reacts to immigration crackdown
Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz is reacting to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
De La Cruz spoke with Channel 5 News and said federal authorities are targeting migrants with criminal records.
"President Trump is focused on taking out of our country illegal immigrations who have committed crimes, crimes such as those that were committed against Laken Riley," De La Cruz said.
Federal authorities have said the same, but acknowledged it's possible for other migrants who may have not committed crimes could be swept up.
