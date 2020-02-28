USCIS Asylum Application Status Can Now be Checked Online
WESLACO – Asylum applicants can now check on their application status electronically.
Application status can be checked at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services website.
This only applies for affirmative asylum applicants who do not have cases pending in immigration court.
Previously, asylum applicants had to go in person, call, fax or email to check on their status, now they can go online.
