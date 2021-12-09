UT Health RGV providing free wellness fairs for the public

Credit: MGN

UT Health RGV's Area Health Education Centers will offer free healthcare screenings to the public from Dec. 9-14.

People who attend the fair can get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Blood pressure assessments, information booths, and education on stroke prevention and diabetes will also be available.

Patients will not need to bring any healthcare documentation. However, people who plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine will need to show a valid ID.

The fairs will take place at the following locations and times:

UTRGV AHEC San Carlos – Friday, Dec. 10 , 8 a.m.-12 p.m. • UTRGV AHEC Bob Clark, Brownsville – Tuesday, Dec.14, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

The fairs are part of the UTRGV School of Medicine's efforts to provide essential medical services to the Valley's rural areas.