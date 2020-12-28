UTRGV and South Texas College partner on new early childhood studies program

A new partnership between South Texas College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will allow students to earn a degree in early childhood studies.

Students will start at STC. After earning 75 credit hours, they'll transition to UTRGV for the final 45 credit hours.

The program offers two tracks: a certified track for people who want to become teachers and a non-certified track for people who work in daycares or Head Start programs.

"We're looking at people who want to work at Head Start or people that want to work with child learning labs," said Professor John Lowdermilk, the chairman of the Department of Human Development and School Services at UTRGV.

People with experience may be able to receive course credit after completing an online competency test.

