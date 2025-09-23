UTRGV athletic director responds to reports of empty seats during football games

Some people have noticed empty seats at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium during the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros football games.

UTRGV says every single home game so far has been sold out. But the community has been asking, if the stadium is sold out, why are there empty seats during the game?

"Season ticket holders maybe can't make all the games. We have had three home games in four weeks, that's a lot of Saturdays to commit," UTRGV Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. "One thing we encourage all of our fans, if you have season tickets, and you can't make it to the game, give them away or sell them to a friend. Those are things that are important."

Conque also says empty seats during the game could be people just getting up to walk around, get food or use the restroom. They also monitor tickets being sold on secondary markets.

Officials said less than a hundred tickets were sold through that avenue.