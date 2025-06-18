UTRGV Athletics partnership with Radio United
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Athletics and Radio United announced their partnership on Tuesday. All UTRGV football games will broadcast on Ultra 90.1 FM in the RGV and Pure Country 95.7 FM in Laredo as part of the Vaqueros Sports Network.
All broadcasts will also be available online through the Radio Para Mi App in the UTRGV Vaqueros section.
The radio broadcast crew features the RGV legendary voices of Joe Bowling doing play-by-play and Jonathan Medina with the color commentary.
