UTRGV Baseball Comeback for the 5th Straight Win

2 hours 39 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 11:01 PM March 07, 2025 in Sports

The UTRGV Baseball team came back from a 5-0 deficit in the 6th inning to rally past the New Orleans Privateers in game one of the series.

The Vaqueros won it 10-5 to secure their 5th straight win. 

