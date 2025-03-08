UTRGV Baseball Comeback for the 5th Straight Win
The UTRGV Baseball team came back from a 5-0 deficit in the 6th inning to rally past the New Orleans Privateers in game one of the series.
The Vaqueros won it 10-5 to secure their 5th straight win.
