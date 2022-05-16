UTRGV baseball drops home finale
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV baseball put up a fight before ultimately falling to Sam Houston 15-11.
Vaqueros finish the Western Athletic Conference season this week on the road against Stephen F. Austin.
Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
More News
News Video
-
Escaped inmate from the Valley added to Texas 10 most wanted fugitives...
-
Valley mother feeling impacts of baby formula shortage
-
Abortion rights rally held in Brownville
-
Man detained in connection to fatal stabbing in Weslaco
-
Police respond to social media claims of alleged assault at Weslaco ISD