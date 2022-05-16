x

UTRGV baseball drops home finale

2 hours 39 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, May 15 2022 May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022 11:50 PM May 15, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV baseball put up a fight before ultimately falling to Sam Houston 15-11.

Vaqueros finish the Western Athletic Conference season this week on the road against Stephen F. Austin.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.

