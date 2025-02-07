UTRGV baseball ranks fourth in Southland Conference preseason poll

The UTRGV baseball team finished in fourth in the Southland Conference preseason poll, released on Friday morning.

TEAM POINTS Lamar 197 Southeastern 146 McNeese 145 UTRGV 144 Nicholls 129 New Orleans 128 Incarnate Word 95 Northwestern State 89

"That doesn't matter," UTRGV baseball head coach Derek Matlock said when asked about the preseason ranking. "If we don't get better every day and prove every day and guys don't play up to their abilities we won't be in the top 8. And with that being said, don't get me wrong we're here to win this thing."

The Vaqueros also had six players named to the All-Southland Conference Preseason Second Team.

C Steven Lancia

1B Martin Vazquez

SS Isaac Lopez

3B Easton Moomau

DH Armani Raygoza

SP Angelo Cabral

UTRGV baseball opens up the season on February 14th against Southern Illinois.