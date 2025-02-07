UTRGV baseball ranks fourth in Southland Conference preseason poll
The UTRGV baseball team finished in fourth in the Southland Conference preseason poll, released on Friday morning.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|Lamar
|197
|Southeastern
|146
|McNeese
|145
|UTRGV
|144
|Nicholls
|129
|New Orleans
|128
|Incarnate Word
|95
|Northwestern State
|89
"That doesn't matter," UTRGV baseball head coach Derek Matlock said when asked about the preseason ranking. "If we don't get better every day and prove every day and guys don't play up to their abilities we won't be in the top 8. And with that being said, don't get me wrong we're here to win this thing."
The Vaqueros also had six players named to the All-Southland Conference Preseason Second Team.
- C Steven Lancia
- 1B Martin Vazquez
- SS Isaac Lopez
- 3B Easton Moomau
- DH Armani Raygoza
- SP Angelo Cabral
UTRGV baseball opens up the season on February 14th against Southern Illinois.
