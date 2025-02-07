x

UTRGV baseball ranks fourth in Southland Conference preseason poll

UTRGV baseball ranks fourth in Southland Conference preseason poll
1 hour 42 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, February 06 2025 Feb 6, 2025 February 06, 2025 10:49 PM February 06, 2025 in Sports

The UTRGV baseball team finished in fourth in the Southland Conference preseason poll, released on Friday morning.

TEAM POINTS
Lamar 197
Southeastern 146
McNeese 145
UTRGV 144
Nicholls 129
New Orleans 128
Incarnate Word 95
Northwestern State 89

"That doesn't matter," UTRGV baseball head coach Derek Matlock said when asked about the preseason ranking. "If we don't get better every day and prove every day and guys don't play up to their abilities we won't be in the top 8. And with that being said, don't get me wrong we're here to win this thing."

The Vaqueros also had six players named to the All-Southland Conference Preseason Second Team.

  • C Steven Lancia
  • 1B Martin Vazquez
  • SS Isaac Lopez
  • 3B Easton Moomau
  • DH Armani Raygoza
  • SP Angelo Cabral

UTRGV baseball opens up the season on February 14th against Southern Illinois.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days