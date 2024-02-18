x

UTRGV Baseball Season Opener Rained Out

1 day 16 hours 59 minutes ago Friday, February 16 2024 Feb 16, 2024 February 16, 2024 10:39 PM February 16, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

UTRGV Baseball's season opener today against Rhode Island was not played due to the rain. Tomorrow's game has been moved from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

