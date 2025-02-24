UTRGV Baseball Splits the series against North Dakota State

Edinburg, TX -- After two days of games being postponed and cancelled, the UTRGV baseball team had a double header against North Dakota State on Sunday.

Game one the Vaqueros had a huge 5th inning scoring 8 runs to secure the win 10-3.

Game two, they scored 5 runs in third inning with a solo shot from Isaac Lopez and back-to-back home runs from Armani Raygoza and Jacob Sanchez. However, Steven Oliva gave up a three-run home run in the top of the 9th inning for the comeback 7-5 win.